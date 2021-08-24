Google announced the latest Stadia Pro games that subscribers can claim beginning in September alongside new content for Watch Dogs: Legion and a preorder for the newest Destiny 2 expansion available today.

Stadia Pro members can claim Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition, Little Big Workshop, and Wave Break starting on September 1. The company noted that subscribers can still claim Blue Fire, Chronos, and Gunsport until August 31.

Watch Dogs: Legion received both paid and free content now available. Season pass owners can play as Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order from the Assassin's Creed franchise, in single-player campaign or online mode. The Assassin comes equipped with a dart gun and the franchise's signature Hidden Blade.

Free content for Ubisoft action-adventure game includes two story missions, world missions, Extraction and Invasion PvP modes, and the single-player Resistance Mode. Stadia players can also try out the standalone co-op mode Legion of the Dead, where up to three players team up to escape zombie-infested London.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie had announced earlier today that cross-platform multiplayer is now available across Stadia, PC, and consoles. The studio also revealed the newest expansion for the online multiplayer shooter, The Witch Queen, will be launching next February. Preorders for the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + 30th Anniv. Bundle are now live on the Stadia store for $100. Meanwhile, the other expansions for one of the best Stadia games of 2021 are currently on sale until the end of the month.