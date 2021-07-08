Stadia Pro subscribers can access two games for free this weekend only as part of the platform's free play weekend, Google announced in its weekly blog post.

The first game is Dead by Daylight, an asymmetric multiplayer survival horror game where four players must outwit and escape a giant killer trying to murder them, and it also happens to be one of the best Stadia games. The second game is The Crew 2, Ubisoft's open world racing game taking place across the United States. Both games can be accessed without any downloads necessary starting today until Monday, July 12 at 11 a.m. ET.

Google also announced two more additions to the Stadia store. Castlevania spiritual successor Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is now available for $39.99, and Nihon Falcom JRPG Ys IX: Monstrum Nox can be purchased for $59.99. Stadia Pro members can currently claim the previous title in the Ys franchise, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, for free alongside four other games that were made available earlier this month.

The company concluded the weekly post with new updates for two of its biggest games. Destiny 2 is currently in its Solstice of Heroes event where players earn new armor and can upgrade it until it literally glows. Meanwhile, Watch Dogs: Legion released its Bloodline expansion with new prequel missions set before the game now available in the Stadia store for $14.99 or as part of the Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass through the Ubisoft+ subscription service.