If you've been keeping up with all the latest Stadia news you've probably seen the "CLAW" phone holder pop up in a couple of videos. The Stadia team even teased it in a Reddit AMA last week, and now it has officially been added to the Google Store.

The CLAW phone holder was specifically designed for the Stadia controller with cutouts for the USB-C cable, Stadia button, and 3.5mm jack. It also places the phone directly over the controller to make holding it feel more balanced and ergonomic when playing games.

The CLAW was initially designed by Google and evolved from a wire coat hanger to a 3D printed model and finally Google teamed up with Power Support to create the final product.