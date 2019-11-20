Google Stadia Claw phone holderSource: Google Store

What you need to know

  • The Google Store has added the CLAW phone holder for the Stadia controller.
  • It comes in matte black and weighs in at 1.26 oz.
  • It officially supports the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL phones and will retail for $15.

If you've been keeping up with all the latest Stadia news you've probably seen the "CLAW" phone holder pop up in a couple of videos. The Stadia team even teased it in a Reddit AMA last week, and now it has officially been added to the Google Store.

The CLAW phone holder was specifically designed for the Stadia controller with cutouts for the USB-C cable, Stadia button, and 3.5mm jack. It also places the phone directly over the controller to make holding it feel more balanced and ergonomic when playing games.

The CLAW was initially designed by Google and evolved from a wire coat hanger to a 3D printed model and finally Google teamed up with Power Support to create the final product.

The final version comes in a matte black finish made of polycarbonate and silicone, weighing in at 1.26 oz. It officially supports the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL phones.

Just a heads up, the page on the Google Store does warn that the Power Support Claw may mark the Stadia Controller, so that's something to keep in mind when purchasing.

Power Support Claw™, may mark the Stadia Controller during installation and removal. Please see the quick start guide.

Unfortunately, even though Stadia launched on November 19 to mixed reviews, the CLAW isn't currently available for sale. At least the store listing lets us know it is coming soon, and that it will set you back $15 once it is available.

Mobile gaming

Power Support CLAW

Gaming on the go

One of the best things about Stadia is it allows you to game while on the go, and with this phone holder, it will be easier than ever to take your games with you. Designed specifically for the Stadia controller by Google, the CLAW places your phone directly above the controller to feel more balanced while playing games.