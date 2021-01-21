Having notched up a comprehensive victory in the first match, Joe Root's men will look to seal victory in this two-match series against the Lions - watch every ball of the 2nd Test with our Sri Lanka vs England live stream guide below.

Stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal knows that a woeful batting performance and a not much better showing with the ball in the first innings of the opening Test cost his team dear, and a huge improvement is needed if his men are to get anything out of this short series.

The Lions can nevertheless draw encouragement from their battling second innings performance.

The undoubted highlight for the tourists in the last encounter was the damage caused by spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess, with the pair combining to take an impressive 14 wickets, with the duo likely to be key to England's hopes once again here.

Having been in such a commanding position throughout most of the 1st Test, the only concern for England will be the nervy period during the second innings which saw them at one point crumble to 14/3.

It's set to be an intriguing 2nd Test - read for full details on how to get a live stream of Sri Lanka vs England no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Sri Lanka vs England - 2nd Test cricket: Where and when?

This 2nd Test takes place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle between the 22nd and 26th of January.

Each day of play will start at 10am IST local time.

That makes it an early 4.30am GMT start for England fans tuning in from the UK, a 3.30pm AEDT kick-off in Australia and a 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm ET/8.30pm night start in North America.

Watch Sri Lanka vs England - 2nd Test cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 2nd Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Sri Lanka vs England, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

