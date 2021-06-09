Crash Bandicoot is joined by an old friend in the upcoming third season of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Spyro the Dragon, the other 90s platforming icon who recently got a remake trilogy, is joining for the season, as are two members of his rogues gallery. The season is, appropriately, called "Battle of the Dragons," and it debuts on June 10.

The Bandicoot and the Dragon have history together. Both come from quintessentially 90s platformers, and both are kid-friendly heroes. They crossed over in two Game Boy Advance titles, called Crash Bandicoot Purple: Ripto's Rampage and Spyro Orange: The Cortex Conspiracy, in which they essentially swapped villains. Now something similar is happening in this crossover.

Spyro must help Crash handle two of his enemies: Gnasty Gnorc, the villain of Spyro's eponymous first game; and Dark Spyro, a recurring villain from the Skylanders series. According to King, "In Season 2, N. Tropy was banished and left open a portal to the Dragon Realm, letting in the dastardly Dark Spyro and Gnasty Gnorc – who have since taken over three Spyro-themed lands. The much loved hero soon followed, but the portal to the Dragon Realm was broken in the process. It's now up to Crash and Coco to defeat Dark Spyro and Gnasty Gnorc and help Spyro repair the Dragon Portal."

Incidentally, Spyro being stuck in another realm and having to repair the portal to the Dragon Realms after defeating a villain is basically the plot of Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage. Too bad Spyro's not likely to stick around long enough for us to see the villain of that game, or any of the other villains Spyro has encountered over the years.

In addition to the purple dragon, players can expect to see a new land called Upstream, as well as new boss characters N. Gin and Koala Kong. Players will also be able to complete new weekly missions and join a new seasonal leaderboard.