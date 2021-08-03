T-Mobile has been extremely aggressive in gaining access to valuable wireless spectrum for its growing 5G network. T-Mobile purchased Sprint in April of 2020 and was quick to start moving customers with compatible phones over to the T-Mobile network while preparing to shut down Sprint's legacy 3G and LTE networks. This makes sense as operating two networks with a lot of overlap is extremely expensive.

T-Mobile has already taken down portions of Sprint's network, starting with band n41 5G, which has become the foundation of T-Mobile's Ultra Capacity 5G coverage. Most recently, T-Mobile revealed the dates that more of the Sprint network will be decommissioned, starting with the 3G CDMA network shutting down on January 1, 2022. Following that, Sprint's LTE network will be shut down on June 30, 2022.

T-Mobile points out that its LTE covers 99% of Americans, and most Sprint LTE phones work with the T-Mobile LTE network with a SIM card swap. Customers' plans will be updated to support T-Mobile's LTE and 5G network if they don't already, so no plan changes are necessary. However, it's possible to save some money by switching to another T-Mobile plan. This includes some of the best cell phones plans you can get.