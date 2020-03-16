What you need to know
- Spotify's web app is down for many people in North America and Western Europe.
- Mobile and native desktop apps are working fine.
- No word on when the outage will be over.
As many people beginning their new work-from-home realities, Spotify, an essential music service, appears to be down for many people. According to DownDetector, the service's web app has been down since early Monday morning Eastern Time, predominantly affecting users in the U.S. and Europe.
At this point, it appears the company's mobile apps and native desktop apps are working fine, so if you can't get Spotify to work, try switching devices or downloading the app to get the music or podcasts flowing again.
Right now, Spotify's own dedicated support Twitter account doesn't seem to be acknowleding the issue, but we'll update this post when we know more, or when the service is fully operational again.
