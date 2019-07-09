Spotify has finally launched a lighter and simplified version of its Android app for users with older devices or limited data plans. The new Spotify Lite app is now available in 36 markets across the world on Google Play for all Android phones running version 4.3 or higher. Both free and Spotify Premium users can download and use the Spotify Lite app either independently or alongside the main Spotify app.

Spotify Lite supports all the usual features such as the ability to search and play your favorite songs, saving them, sharing music with friends, discovering new music, as well as personalized playlists. However, it can deliver a much smoother experience on older devices as it is just 10MB in terms of size and lets users clear their cache with just a single tap. Spotify Lite also allows users to set a specific data limit and receive a notification once that limit is reached.