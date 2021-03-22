Spotify launched a revamped home screen just a year ago, making it easier for listeners to discover new music and access their favorite playlists. Today, Spotify is introducing new features for the Home hub that will further enhance the experience on one of the best music players for Android , particularly those on Spotify Premium.

With this new update, Spotify users will now have access to a new "recently played" section that can be accessed by the history icon near the top of the home screen, which will list all the individual tracks that were listened to. Spotify states that this feature will give Premium and Free users access to their history as far back as three months. Each track will include the playlist, album, or show that the track was associated with, making it easier to jump in and discover more music.

In addition to your favorite playlists, the home screen will now include podcasts for Premium users to jump into. They will be marked off to indicate if they're new or include a progress bar for ones you're already started, making it easier to jump back in where you left off.

Premium subscribers will also have access to a discovery feature on the home screen, including a new banner highlighting new tracks from favorite artists. The experience is customized to your tastes, so you'll always be in the know when a new song drops.

Whether you're looking to replay some of your favorites, pick up where you left off, or discover something new, there's something for everyone on the Home hub...We believe that together, these updates will improve accessibility of both podcast and music content across mobile for your users.

According to Spotify, these new features will begin rolling out to mobile users this month. Some features are exclusive to Premium users, often the case for Spotify's best features, like saving music for offline playback. It's a handy feature, especially if you know how to see your downloaded music on Spotify. If you haven't subscribed yet, it might be worth looking into.