What you need to know
- Spotify is launching a new home screen experience for smartphones.
- The new Home hub introduces a new "recently played" section for individual tracks.
- Spotify's new home screen makes it easier to find new podcasts or songs from artists.
Spotify launched a revamped home screen just a year ago, making it easier for listeners to discover new music and access their favorite playlists. Today, Spotify is introducing new features for the Home hub that will further enhance the experience on one of the best music players for Android, particularly those on Spotify Premium.
With this new update, Spotify users will now have access to a new "recently played" section that can be accessed by the history icon near the top of the home screen, which will list all the individual tracks that were listened to. Spotify states that this feature will give Premium and Free users access to their history as far back as three months. Each track will include the playlist, album, or show that the track was associated with, making it easier to jump in and discover more music.
In addition to your favorite playlists, the home screen will now include podcasts for Premium users to jump into. They will be marked off to indicate if they're new or include a progress bar for ones you're already started, making it easier to jump back in where you left off.
Premium subscribers will also have access to a discovery feature on the home screen, including a new banner highlighting new tracks from favorite artists. The experience is customized to your tastes, so you'll always be in the know when a new song drops.
Whether you're looking to replay some of your favorites, pick up where you left off, or discover something new, there's something for everyone on the Home hub...We believe that together, these updates will improve accessibility of both podcast and music content across mobile for your users.
According to Spotify, these new features will begin rolling out to mobile users this month. Some features are exclusive to Premium users, often the case for Spotify's best features, like saving music for offline playback. It's a handy feature, especially if you know how to see your downloaded music on Spotify. If you haven't subscribed yet, it might be worth looking into.
Android 12 is bringing more transparent privacy controls
Having better privacy controls is great. Knowing when sensitive data is being accessed, while it's happening, is even better.
Every PS5 video game delay in 2021: Upcoming release dates
The beginning of 2020 already saw several high profile games delayed throughout the year, and that trend has continued into 2021. As we get further into the new year, expect a lot more game delays.
OnePlus Watch price just leaked online — and it's surprisingly affordable
As per a new leak, the OnePlus Watch will cost around €150 in European markets. The smartwatch will run RTOS and is expected to include over 110 workout modes.
Here's a sampling of the shows streaming on Discovery Plus
Discovery Plus is is the place to go for more than 55,000 of series episodes from networks including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and OWN. Here's a roundup of the shows available right now on the streaming platform.