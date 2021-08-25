What you need to know Spotify has opened its podcast subscriptions program to all U.S. podcasters.

The price points for subscription have been expanded to 20 from the original three options.

International listeners will have access to subscriber-only content from September 15.

Spotify launched its paid podcast subscriptions for testing back in April with a limited number of creators. The company has now expanded the program, allowing all podcasters in the U.S. to sell subscriptions to their listeners. The program is available through Anchor, Spotify's podcast creation and distribution platform, and podcasters can offer select episodes as subscriber-only content. Beyond Spotify, they can also publish their content to other platforms through a private RSS feed.

Creators can charge their subscribers a specific amount from 20 different price points, starting as low as $0.49. But before listing all of the price options, Spotify will display three popular tiers, namely $0.99, $4.99 and $9.99. The company said the flexible pricing is based on what it learned during the testing phase. During that period, the streaming service activated premium subscriptions for 100 podcasts. In addition to those capabilities, podcasters can also download a subscriber list that includes email addresses. The goal is to help increase the engagement between creators and their subscribers in terms of offering more perks.