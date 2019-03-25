You don't need me to tell you that the Galaxy S10 is a fragile phone. I get that it has IP68 dust/water resistance and Gorilla Glass 6, but that doesn't change the fact that you still risk cracking/shattering the front and back with just the right drop. There are a lot of cases that offer ample protection against regular wear-and-tear, but if you need something a bit more heavy duty, one case we'd recommend checking out is the Spigen Tough Armor.

Lots to love Spigen Tough Armor Serious protection + a built-in kickstand in one package. For people that are OK with adding a bit of bulk to their phone, Spigen's Tough Armor case for the Galaxy S10 is tough to beat. It has military-grade protection, a built-in kickstand, is available in a few different colors, and comes in at a good price. From $16 at Amazon

Pros Military-grade protection

Good button covers

Wireless charging still works

Built-in kickstand Cons Very bland design

Not enough color options

Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S10 What I like

As you'd probably expect with a name like Tough Armor, this is a case that really does a great job at protecting your S10 from any potential harm that could befall it. Spigen's Tough Armor features a classic dual-layer design: the S10 rests in a flexible TPU layer while a hard outer plastic shell helps redirect incoming shock and keep the case in place. This makes the Tough Armor very rigid and secure, so much so that it has a military-grade durability rating (MIL-STD 810G-51.6, to be exact). Like a lot of Spigen's other cases, the Tough Armor also features the company's proven Air Cushion Technology that helps to absorb the impact of especially nasty falls.

The S10's buttons are covered by the TPU rubber layer, but even so, I still found them easy to press while offering a satisfying tactility. I also really like the texture covering the Bixby button — making it easy to identify compared to the volume rocker and power button. Spign's Tough Armor protects the Galaxy S10 from just about everything. Despite all of this protection, the Tough Armor doesn't feel overly large or bulky. It's certainly a bit thicker and heftier than cases like the Rugged Armor and Neo Hybrid, but in my testing, I never found it to be unwieldy. As someone who really doesn't like big cases, I was pleasantly surprised with how little the size bothered me. And yes, as I'm sure you've noticed by now, that is a kickstand on the back of the case. It only opens to one position, but it holds up the S10 without a problem and is a nice bit of functionality to have with you wherever you go. Oh, and if you use wireless charging on the Galaxy S10, it still works even with the Tough Armor on. This includes charging the S10 on a wireless charger or using its Wireless PowerShare feature. Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S10 What I don't like

Spigen nailed just about everything with the Tough Armor, except the pizzazz. The outer plastic layer is a smooth slab of nothing, and considering how attractive of a device the S10 is, it feels like something of a disservice to use a case that looks as boring as the Tough Armor does. On a similar note, I'd love to see Spigen offer more colors in the future, too. There are four options to choose from, but the only one that really stands out is Rose Gold. Gunmetal, Black, and Graphite Gray are fine, but they're all so neutral, generic, and visually uninteresting. Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S10 Should you buy it?