Smartphone cases come in many different shapes and sizes. Some cases have built-in screen protectors, some have hidden wallets, and others come with kickstands. The Spigen Rugged Armor has no such special features. It's about as basic a case as you can find, but if you have a Galaxy S10 and want something that'll protect your phone while being slim, easy-to-use, and affordable, it's one of the best options out there.

Can't go wrong Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S10 A good, simple case that gets the job done. Spigen's Rugged Armor case may not look like anything special, but that's actually its best quality. Rather than offering an over-the-top design or features, the Rugged Armor delivers solid protection in a great form factor at a price you'll love. What more could you ask for? $11 at Amazon

Pros Offers good protection

Slim build

Easy to take on and off

Buttons have good tactility

Price is right Cons Back is slippery

The design is a bit boring

Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S10 What I like

Big, bulky, over-the-top cases have never been my thing, so that's probably why I like the Spigen Rugged Armor as much as I do. It's one of those cases that's easy to put on, gets out of the way, and does its job really well. Made out of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), the Rugged Armor case is extremely easy to take on and off of the S10 thanks to its flexible design. Once on the phone, you have solid protection from drops and falls of all kind thanks to Spigen's Air Cushion Technology that absorbs the shock of unexpected impacts. The top and bottom edges of the case are raised ever-so-slightly to also protect the screen. Because of this, you've got full 360° protection. Thankfully, all of those safety features don't really compromise the day-to-day feel of using the S10. In fact, the case even enhances some aspects of it.

The frame of the Rugged Armor is textured, making it easier to pick the S10 up from a table or get a good grip while holding it. The buttons are also very tactile with a good physical response, and the cutouts for the USB-C port and headphone jack work just like you'd expect. Out of all this, however, my favorite thing is that the Rugged Armor doesn't add much thickness to the S10. It's certainly not the thinnest case you can buy, but considering the level of protection it offers, it's a pretty compact form factor. Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S10 What I don't like

With all that praise said, there are a few minor gripes I have with the Rugged Armor. The back of the case features a very soft rubber finish that proves to be quite slippery at times. There are two sections of a carbon fiber texture at the top and bottom of the back, leaving me to think about the kind of grip we could get if that was extended for the entire backside of the case. My second complaint is highly subjective, but I wish the Rugged Armor would get a redesign similar to Spigen's Neo Hybrid Galaxy S10 case. Rugged Armor looks fine, but the whole aesthetic gets boring real quick. Even just some additional colors would help with this, but as with past Rugged Armor releases, you can get any color as long as it's black. Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S10 Should you buy it?