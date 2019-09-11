Pretty as that Aura Glow rainbow is, you can't carry around a Note 10+ without a case. I mean, c'mon, it's $1100 to replace and gravity doesn't turn itself off just because you're carrying a new phone — if anything, I believe gravity increases around shiny new technological toys, since they're carrying the weight of all our expectations and excitement. If you want to protect your portable powerhouse but don't want to weigh your already formidable phone down with a heavy-duty case, there's still a boatload of simplified silicone cases out there to choose from, most of them with some stale-looking carbon fiber accents or a texture that looks pretty but doesn't actually help your grip. Skip those and get a slim case with a texture that's actually helpful: the Spigen Liquid Air.

The Good Distinctive texture

Slim profile

Ample port cutouts The Bad Black is boring

Sides feel a little loose

Slick look with good grip

This case isn't as slim as the Spigen Thin Fit, but its flexible TPU construction offers more drop protection and is way easier to get on and off than the hardshell nature of the plastic Thin Fit. The Liquid Air is something of a cross between the Liquid Crystal and the Rugged Armor, with a diamond texture thrown in for extra grip. The result is a case that's a hair slimmer than the Rugged Air but grippier and more unique looking. The triangular diamond texture used here is shallow, but it's enough to really help you keep a grip on your phone without allowing every bit of dirt and dust to worm into the cracks forever. I'm grateful the texture is even across the back as opposed to textures that have rises and dips like the Sucnakp Rough Grip. Even texture is easier on my hands, easier to keep clean, and it's more compatible with phone grips like the Spigen Style Ring POP, an accessory which is almost required with a phone this big.

On the side bumpers of this case, the diamond texture is swapped for a simplified angled grooves, and the power/Bixby button is textured while the volume rockers are smooth for easy distinction when grabbing for your phone in the middle of the night. Coming around to the bottom of the phone, the gap around the USB-C port is extra-wide, which is great news for anyone who has to deal with a lot of adapters and bulky third-party cables. Spigen Liquid Air Galaxy Note 10+ Case Where it slips up

There's not a whole lot wrong with the Liquid Air, but the biggest problem I have with it is that it's only available in boring old Black. Even no-name TPU cases come in at least three colors, so would it kill Spigen to offer an Azure Blue or Silver? Black may go with everything but it still shows dust and dirt as quickly as white does and it turns this glimmering $1100 beauty into just another boring black slab. Some people want a case that doesn't draw attention, but I need a case that sparks joy. The silicone sides of this case feel a tiny bit loose when I'm resting my thumb below the power button in my hands, which makes me slightly more worried about sand or dirt getting in between the case and the Note 10+, but when it's sitting on the desk or in my pocket, it feels sturdy and secure. It's not loose enough to make you worry the case will pop off, by any means, but it's just something to be mindful of.

If you prefer your phone cases subtle and dark, The Spigen Liquid Air is a great name-brand option at an affordable price. The diamond pattern covering the back is grippier than the fake carbon fiber we see from so many cases in this segment and the port cutouts here are wide enough that even bulky C-to-A adapters shouldn't have any problems with it. 4 out of 5 I truly wish the Liquid Air came in different colors, but black is the most popular case color for a reason: it goes with everything and it's easy to wipe clean when dust or dirt get into the grooves.

