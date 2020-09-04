Labor Day weekend is the time to sign up for Sling TV's Live TV Streaming service because right now not only can you save $10 off your first month, paying only $20 instead of $30, but you can also get a slew of free channels. The Sling TV Premium Pass includes access to the premium channels Showtime, Starz, and Epix for free for the first month. These channels would normally cost you an extra $24 as add-ons. Plus you can get the Sports Extra package, which would normally cost another $10. This includes over 13 channels related to sports like the NBA channel, NHL channel, and others. With just $20 for either Sling Orange or Sling Blue and all the free channels, you're saving a total of $44 and getting a ton of stuff to watch.

Sling has another deal in addtion to all the above savings. If you prepay for two months of Sling, you'll get a free AirTV Mini. This little media streaming device gives you access to 4K content and includes easy access to Sling and other popular platforms like Netflix. Sling's AirTV Mini is usually $80, so that's a ton of value.

Fill your free time with some binge-worthy content. With this deal you can sign up for Sling Orange or Sling Blue. These are both packages that include more than 30 channels. For the most part you get a lot of the same stuff, but the differences are pronounced enough that you'll want to pay attention to your choice. For example, if you want ESPN and Disney you should go with Sling Orange. If you prefer the NFL Network and SyFy, go with Sling Blue. Sling Blue technically has more options with 47 channels, but Sling Orange's 32 options might be more tailored to you.

Both options come with 10 hours of DVR. The other thing you'll want to pay attention to when picking a package is how you plan to use the service. Do you have a couple people who are probably going to be watching different shows on different devices? You should get Sling Blue. It allows you to stream on up to three devices at once. Sling Orange is restricted to just one. If you get both you'll be able to stream to four devices total. It's additive, which is nice.