With the delayed Euro 2020 tournament looming, Spain begin their preparations in the Metropolitano Stadium as they host local rivals Portugal. Don't miss a moment of the action with our England vs Austria live stream guide.

While today's game is a friendly fixture, there's no love lost in the Iberian derby that sees two of the strongest footballing nations in the world go toe-to-toe.

In a bold move, Luis Enrique announced a 24-man squad for this summer's European Championship, leaving two spaces unfilled. The headline news from the squad announcement was the exclusion of Spain's most-capped player Sergio Ramos and the absence of any Real Madrid players.

Today's game against Portugal gives Enrique a chance to experiment with his starting lineup ahead of competitive fixtures, particularly in the goalkeeper position where uncapped Robert Sanchez is expected to start.

Spain are no stranger to success in Europe having won two of the last three European Championships. That being said, La Roja failed to move beyond the round of 16 stage at Euro 2016 with Italy eliminating the Spaniards. Spain open their Euro 2020 campaign on June 14 against Sweden.

Portugal have also seen recent success in the European Championships and currently hold the trophy after winning the tournament in 2016. A Seleção reached the semi-finals in 2012 when they were knocked out by today's opponents and eventual tournament winners Spain. Fernando Santos's men also lifted the inaugural UEFA Nations League trophy in 2019.

Based on form alone, the Portuguese would fancy their chances this summer, though they find themselves in a tough Group F that also consists of World Champions France and heavyweights Germany.

Santos may rest Manchester City duo Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva today following their late involvement in the Champions League final, though they will be certain starters come Euro 2020. Diogo Jota also returned for Liverpool in their final Premier League match so is likely to play today in order to get back to full fitness ahead of Portugal's tournament opener against Hungary.

Spain vs Portugal: Where and when?

This international friendly game is being played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Kick-off is set for 7:30pm BST local time on Wednesday, June 2. That makes it a 6:30pm BST kick-off in the UK, a 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 3:30am AEST kick-off on Saturday morning.

How to watch a Spain vs Portugal live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has got the rights to this international friendly game and you can watch it live on its Sky Sports Football channel from 6:30pm. For streaming, existing Sky subscribers can use the Sky Go app to tune in live or snag a NOW Sports Membership if you are not a Sky subscriber.

Sky Sports will show several international friendlies in the run-up to Euro 2020 plus a ton of other exclusive sports coverage throughout the year.

How to watch a Spain vs Portugal live stream in the U.S.

ESPN has the rights to the Spain vs Portugal game and will be showing the match live on its ESPN channel. That opens up a couple of options for streaming including FuboTV and Sling which both carry the channel.

Alternatively, you can use FuboTV to watch live with access to TUDN's Spanish-language coverage of the game.

Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Since the Spain vs Portugal game is being shown on ESPN, you can use FuboTV to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. In addition, if you don't prefer watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option with TUDN's coverage.

How to watch a Spain vs Portugal live stream in Canada

It's not great news for Canadian soccer fans wanting to watch this game as there's no confirmed broadcaster for Spain vs Portugal in the region. Your best bet would be to snag a VPN as outlined below to tune into a stream in a region that is showing the game.

How to watch a Spain vs Portugal live stream in Australia

If you're planning on watching a Spain vs Portugal live stream in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Thursday morning.

Optus Sport is your go-to for Spain vs Portugal coverage in Australia.

How to watch a Spain vs Portugal live stream from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this international friendly in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Spain vs Portugal but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Spain vs Portugal.