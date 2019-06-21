Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

This just in: Southwest will be launching a brand new premium business credit card called the Southwest Performance Business Card. Successful new applicants will be eligible for 80,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points after spending $5,000 in the first three months. The best part is that these sign up points will be applicable towards Companion Pass! Let's take a look at the earning potential: 3x points on Southwest and Rapid Rewards hotel and car bookings

2x points on social media and Search advertising

2x points on internet cable and phone service

1x points on all other purchases

9,000 bonus points on every cardmember anniversary Furthermore, Southwest will waive all foreign transaction fees and cardholders can provide cards to employees at no additional cost. There is an annual fee of $199.

High Performance Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card In addition to the above perks, you'll also receive Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit (up to $100 every 4 years) and inflight WiFi credits ($8 each, up to 365 per year). See at The Points Guy