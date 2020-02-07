Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

What you need to know Southwest is offering new cardholders 75,000 bonus points on select credit cards.

The Rapid Rewards Plus, Rapid Rewards Premier, and Rapid Rewards Priority are all eligible.

Points can be used to book flights, hotels, and help earn the coveted Companion Pass.

Plus rewards Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Earn up to 75,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open. 3,000 bonus points after your Cardmember anniversary. 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest® purchases and Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partner purchases. 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. All points earned count towards Companion Pass. No blackout dates or seat restrictions. Redeem your points for flights, hotel stays, gift cards, access to events, and more. See at The Points Guy

Cardholders can earn the first 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, and grab the other 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 within the first six months of card membership. The Points Guy notes that the tiers on this specific offer are relatively low when compared to the rest of the industry and that it is more common to see a $10,000 requirement in spending in order to achieve the full bonus of a welcome offer.

Premier rewards Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Earn up to 75,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open. 6,000 bonus points after your Cardmember anniversary. 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest® purchases and Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partner purchases. 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. No foreign transaction fees. No blackout dates or seat restrictions. Redeem your points for flights, hotel stays, gift cards, access to events, and more. See at The Points Guy

The Points Guy currently values Southwest Rapid Rewards points at 1.5 cents each, meaning that earning the full bonus here is worth up to $1,125. Those points can be redeemed for flights domestic or foreign, as well as helping you earn the Southwest Companion Pass which lets you bring along a companion on your flights for free.