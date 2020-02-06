Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

If you fly or plan to fly on Southwest, JetBlue, or Delta in the near future, all three airlines have recently come out with some impressive welcome bonuses for their co-branded credit cards. Grabbing one of these to use for your flight and other purchases will net you up to 100,000 points or miles, but all of these offers are only available for a limited time.

Southwest

As reported by The Points Guy, Southwest just bumped up the introductory offer on its Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card. From now through February 10th new cardholders can earn up to 75,000 points: earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months and another 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.

Now is a particularly fantastic time to grab this card as it gets you relatively close to qualifying for Southwest's Companion Pass, which allows you to bring a partner, child, parent or friend on all flights with you for free (other than taxes/fees). The Companion Pass requires you to earn 125,000 points, so the introductory offer on this card alone gets you more than halfway. The Companion Pass is also good for the year that you earn it as well as the following year, so you could nab almost two years of free flights for your companion if you time this one right.