What you need to know
- Southwest, Delta, and JetBlue all have massive welcome bonuses right now.
- Bonuses range anywhere from 15,000 to 100,000 bonus points.
- All of the offers are only available for a limited time.
If you fly or plan to fly on Southwest, JetBlue, or Delta in the near future, all three airlines have recently come out with some impressive welcome bonuses for their co-branded credit cards. Grabbing one of these to use for your flight and other purchases will net you up to 100,000 points or miles, but all of these offers are only available for a limited time.
Southwest
As reported by The Points Guy, Southwest just bumped up the introductory offer on its Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card. From now through February 10th new cardholders can earn up to 75,000 points: earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months and another 35,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.
Now is a particularly fantastic time to grab this card as it gets you relatively close to qualifying for Southwest's Companion Pass, which allows you to bring a partner, child, parent or friend on all flights with you for free (other than taxes/fees). The Companion Pass requires you to earn 125,000 points, so the introductory offer on this card alone gets you more than halfway. The Companion Pass is also good for the year that you earn it as well as the following year, so you could nab almost two years of free flights for your companion if you time this one right.
JetBlue
JetBlue also has some increases to their welcome bonuses, according to a new report by The Points Guy. The The JetBlue Plus Card will net you 60,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and paying the annual fee, whereas the JetBlue Business Card will earn you 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and an additional 10,000 points when a purchase is made on an employee card within 90 days of account opening.
Delta
Delta has also recently dropped an entire new lineup of co-branded credit cards with American Express with huge introductory offers to celebrate it. The offers span across Delta's entire credit card lineup with bonuses ranging from 15,000 bonus miles all the way up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles.
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card: Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles. Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card: Earn 15,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
If you fly or are going to fly Delta this is one of the best offers we've ever seen for their credit cards. All of these offers expire on April 1st, 2020, so grab it before its gone.
No matter what airline you are planning to fly, it's not too hard to find a pretty enticing welcome offer out there right now. Find the card and the airline that's right for you and your travels and enjoy some massive bonuses.
