I've always preferred headsets to earbuds because the latter never felt secure in my ears. For years, they would all too frequently fall out or fit uncomfortably — leading me to only use wired pairs. Despite manufacturers improving the ergonomics over time, I still didn't really care for earbuds. Then, I had a chance to try out the SYNC Pro true wireless earbuds from SOUL Electronics. I don't know if I'd personally choose them over a good headset, but they virtually eliminated all of my previous problems with earbuds. The SOUL SYNC Pro offer up to 150 hours of battery life thanks to a 3000 mAh portable charging case, and they feature Qualcomm aptX and AAC codecs, an IPX5 water-resistant rating, dual microphones, and Bluetooth 5.0. Some of these features are par for the course and what you'd see on other competitors, but the battery life afforded by its charging case is nearly unprecedented. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more I've been using the SYNC Pro indoors and outdoors over the past few weeks to test out these claims, and I'm impressed with the results. Just be prepared to spend a hefty chunk of change compared to other wireless earbuds if you want the SYNC Pro, because they'll set you back $130.

SOUL SYNC Pro What I like

As someone who lives in an apartment, the SOUL SYNC Pro became my best friend when I had to take my dog outside for walks. I don't have a yard where I can just let her out without a leash, so I generally take her for a walk four or five times a day for anywhere between 20 minutes up to an hour. The SOUL SYNC Pro, touting a 6.5-hour battery life on a single charge, would last me a few days before I needed to put them in the portable charging case. In total, I'd say I could regularly get 7+ hours out of them, but I also listened to Spotify on a low volume. I wasn't able to test if I could get a full 23 charges out of the case, but I did get 8 with plenty of juice left. Convenience is key when it comes to making appealing true wireless earbuds. And this offered me the perfect opportunity to test out that IPX5 rating and how well they fit in my ears. It's been fairly rainy and windy the past couple of weeks, and the SYNC Pro held up well. I never had any issues using them outdoors, even during a light drizzle. When it was raining more heavily, I'd pull up the hood on my jacket and they still worked fine. Even through the wind, I never once felt like they were going to fall out, and the noise cancellation worked pretty well given all of the noise outside. When you combine dogs barking, lawnmowers, people talking, cars, and wind, it can get a bit hectic. Though I could still certainly hear these things (something I can appreciate if I need to pull my dog away from the street quickly), these noises never impeded my ability to listen to music. I also tested the earbuds indoors while washing dishes next to my running dishwasher, and while I could still hear it, it was surprisingly easy to tune it out and listen to the music I was playing at around 25% volume.

The controls are easy to use, with a quick tap to pause/unpause any music you're listening to, two taps to skip a song, and three to use Siri or your Google Assistant. While making phone calls, you can answer and hang up with one tap or completely deny the call with two taps. It's incredibly simple, and I was happy that it even registered my taps if the earbud was partially obscured by my hair. Because they automatically connect after the initial pairing, all I need to do is turn the SOUL SYNC Pro on and they're connected to my phone. Convenience is key when it comes to making appealing true wireless earbuds. SOUL SYNC Pro What I dislike

As much as I loved the SOUL SYNC Pro, they're not perfect. First and foremost, the microphone call quality can be hit or miss. These earbuds leverage dual microphones in an attempt to eliminate quality issues, but they only do so successfully maybe half the time. I heard from a few people that sometimes my voice would sound farther away than normal and there would be a slight echo, but other times they were fairly clear. I tested them both outdoors and indoors, and did not find that this drastically affected how well the microphones could pick up my voice. The microphone call quality can be hit or miss. I was also disappointed to discover that I couldn't actually adjust the volume through the earbuds themselves. If you need it quieter or louder, you'll need to adjust the volume through whatever device you have them connected to. This is a minor inconvenience, but one that was persistent during my use. You'll notice the charging case itself is bulky. It has good reason to be — it's packed with a 3000 mAh battery that boasts up to 23 charges of the earbuds. Still, it's not exactly pocket-friendly compared to other true wireless earbud cases, even if it's small enough to be portable. SOUL SYNC Pro Should you buy them?

I would love to recommend the SOUL SYNC Pro, but I also don't know if I can do so when they cost $130. They're certainly not the most expensive on the market, but those who want the best of the best are probably willing to spend just a little bit more to get it. And if you don't care for the best out there, you'll likely find yourself looking at some good budget options to satisfy your needs. 4 out of 5 If you're satisfied with what they can offer, the SOUL SYNC Pro could be for you, especially if you value battery life above everything else. It's hard to argue that they're convenient and provide excellent sound quality with noise cancellation and an IPX5 rating that can withstand the elements — to an extent.