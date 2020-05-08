In November last year, Sony had revealed its Android 10 update roadmap, promising to update the mid-range Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus phones to the latest version of Android in "early 2020." Four months after rolling out Android 10 to its flagship Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 phones, Sony has finally released the update for the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus.

As per Xperia Blog, the update arrives as version 53.1.A.2.2 and is currently rolling out only in Russia and select European countries for both single and dual SIM variants of the two phones. The update brings all the Android 10 features such as a system-wide dark mode, new gesture navigation, enhanced privacy controls, smart replies, and more. Unfortunately, the update does not include the latest May 2020 security patch. Instead, it brings the March 2020 Android security patch to the two phones.

Sony is rolling out the update in stages, so it could take a few weeks for Android 10 to hit all Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus units. If you own an Xperia 10 or Xperia 10 Plus, you can try looking for the update manually by going over to Settings > System > System Updates on your phone.