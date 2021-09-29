Sony Wf C500Source: Sony

  • Sony's new WF-C500 are a value-focused pair of true wireless earbuds.
  • The earbuds provide up to 20 hours of battery life and support Google's Fast Pair feature.
  • They are now available to pre-order in the U.S. for $100.

Sony has announced a new pair of true wireless earbuds to challenge the likes of Google's Pixel Buds-A series and Apple AirPods. The WF-C500 earbuds promise long-lasting battery life, great sound quality, and unique sound customization features.

The new WF-C500 wireless earbuds have a compact design and a new "ergonomic surface" that enables a more stable fit. Despite their small size, Sony claims the earbuds provide high-quality sound.

Sony Wf C500Source: Sony

Thanks to the company's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), they can "restore high-frequency sound" for a more authentic listening experience. Like other Sony wireless headphones, you can easily customize the sound to your liking using the Equalizer in the Headphones Connect app.

Sony Wf C500Source: Sony

As for battery life, Sony's answer to the best wireless earbuds under $100 are claimed to provide up to 10 hours of battery life. The charging case provides an additional 10 hours of playback time.

There's quick charge support as well, which means you can get up to an hour of extra playtime from a 10-minute charge. Other key highlights include Google Assistant and Fast Pair support, IPX4 water resistance, and 360 Reality Audio.

Along with the WF-C500 wireless earbuds, Sony has also launched the WH-XB910N over-ear headphones. The headphones, which are aimed at bassheads, feature a dedicated bass duct and Dual Noise Sensor technology for improved digital noise cancelation.

Sony Xb910nSource: Sony

Sony says the headphones can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, and a 10-minute quick charge can provide up to 4.5 hours of additional playtime with the optional AC adapter.

Sony Xb910nSource: Sony

Sony's new WF-C500 and WH-XB910N headphones can now be pre-ordered from Sony Electronics, Amazon, and Best Buy. While the WF-C500 earbuds have been priced at $100, the WH-XB910N headphones are available for $250.

Sony Wf C500

Sony WF-C500

The Sony WF-C500 are a feature-packed pair of wireless earbuds that promise great sound quality and impressive battery life. They also have an IPX4 water resistance rating and support Sony's 360 Reality Audio spatial music experience.

Sony Xb910n

Sony WH-XB910N

If you're in the market for a pair of bass-heavy headphones, you should consider Sony's new WH-XB910N. The over-ear headphones are claimed to be capable of delivering an impressively deep and punchy sound.

