The new WF-C500 wireless earbuds have a compact design and a new "ergonomic surface" that enables a more stable fit. Despite their small size, Sony claims the earbuds provide high-quality sound.

Sony has announced a new pair of true wireless earbuds to challenge the likes of Google's Pixel Buds-A series and Apple AirPods. The WF-C500 earbuds promise long-lasting battery life, great sound quality, and unique sound customization features.

Thanks to the company's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), they can "restore high-frequency sound" for a more authentic listening experience. Like other Sony wireless headphones, you can easily customize the sound to your liking using the Equalizer in the Headphones Connect app.

As for battery life, Sony's answer to the best wireless earbuds under $100 are claimed to provide up to 10 hours of battery life. The charging case provides an additional 10 hours of playback time.

There's quick charge support as well, which means you can get up to an hour of extra playtime from a 10-minute charge. Other key highlights include Google Assistant and Fast Pair support, IPX4 water resistance, and 360 Reality Audio.

Along with the WF-C500 wireless earbuds, Sony has also launched the WH-XB910N over-ear headphones. The headphones, which are aimed at bassheads, feature a dedicated bass duct and Dual Noise Sensor technology for improved digital noise cancelation.