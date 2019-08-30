It might feel like the Sony Xperia 1 was just released, and that's because it was. Regardless, that's not stopping Sony from already working on the Xperia 2, and thanks to newly leaked images, we're even getting a sneak peek at what Sony will be showing off.

If you remember anything about the Xperia 1, then these images will look very familiar. The Xperia 2 is sporting the same taller aspect ratio as its predecessor, and we can expect it will also include the same 4K OLED CinemaWide display.

It also appears that the Xperia 2 will stick with the same slim top and bottom bezels over a trendy notch or hole-punch design. From the looks of it, the button layout isn't changing either.