What you need to know
- Sony Xperia 2 images have leaked ahead of IFA.
- The images show a design remarkably similar to the Xperia 1, except for moving the camera module to the left side on the back.
- There is nothing known about what changes we might see on the inside, but we'll find out more at IFA.
It might feel like the Sony Xperia 1 was just released, and that's because it was. Regardless, that's not stopping Sony from already working on the Xperia 2, and thanks to newly leaked images, we're even getting a sneak peek at what Sony will be showing off.
If you remember anything about the Xperia 1, then these images will look very familiar. The Xperia 2 is sporting the same taller aspect ratio as its predecessor, and we can expect it will also include the same 4K OLED CinemaWide display.
It also appears that the Xperia 2 will stick with the same slim top and bottom bezels over a trendy notch or hole-punch design. From the looks of it, the button layout isn't changing either.
The image shows there will still be a camera shutter button, power button, and volume rocker all on the right side of the phone. We can also assume the side-mounted fingerprint scanner is also present.
The biggest change we're seeing from the leaked images, is now the three-camera setup has been shifted from the center of the phone to the left side. Besides that, there isn't much new to see here if you've already seen the Xperia 1. Hopefully, Sony has some more internal changes for us to get excited about once it is presumably announced at IFA.
The Xperia 1 already came packed with a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Perhaps, we could see the addition of 5G in the Xperia 2 or maybe even the Snapdragon 855+?
