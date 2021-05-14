After launching the new Xperia lineup in April, Sony finally makes one of its latest devices available for preorder. The Xperia 10 III is the first of Sony's new models to hit preorder, although it's currently limited to Europe.

There are some notable improvements in this year's Xperia 10 III over last year's model, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 being the most significant of them. This brings 5G connectivity to Sony's mid-range Xperia phone, which was absent on last year's model.

The Xperia 10 III also brings a 4,500mAh battery, representing a massive increase over last year's 3,600mAh capacity. Charging speed has also been increased to 30W, storage capacity has doubled to 128GB, and the 6" OLED display now supports HDR. In addition to its pretty colors, there's a lot to like about the Xperia 10 III.

To sweeten the pot, some retailers like Amazon include a pair of free noise-canceling, over-ear headphones. They may not compare to some of the best noise-canceling headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4, but they should get the job done.

Now that the Xperia 10 III is available for preorder, it opens up the possibility that the Xperia 5 III and Xperia 1 III will soon follow suit. A retail listing for the Xperia 1 III suggested that the flagship may not ship in the U.S. until the end of August, which sounds like an awfully long time to wait.

The Xperia 10 III retails for £400/€ 430 and will ship on June 11 in Europe. A U.S. release has not yet been announced.