Mobile World Congress 2019 officially kicks off on February 25, and during the annual trade show, we're looking forward to a lot of phone announcements.
With just days to go before the event, reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared high-quality renders for most of Sony's lineup.
This year, Sony's big flagship phone is rumored to ditch the expected "Xperia XZ4" branding in favor of a simpler "Xperia 1" name. According to another leak from 91Mobiles, the Xperia 1 will come equipped with a 6.5-inch display with an oddly tall 21:9 "Cinema-Wide" ratio. Furthermore, the display is said to be an impressive 4K HDR OLED panel. Count us interested.
Other specs include things like Corning Gorilla Glass, IP68 dust/water resistance, and three 12MP cameras on the back, but if anything stands out about the phone, it'll likely be that screen.
In addition to the Xperia 1, the mid-range Xperia 10 and 10 Plus have also been revealed. Here, we're anticipating 6-inch and 6.5-inch displays, respectively, each with a resolution of HD+. The regular Xperia 10 should come equipped with the Snapdragon 630 processor, the Xperia 10 Plus will get the Snapdragon 636, and for the cameras, the Xperia 10 will have a 13MP + 5MP combo while the X10 Plus comes equipped with a 12MP + 8MP package.
In regards to price, the Xperia 1 is rumored to come out sometime in June for around $1000 USD. The Xperia 10 and 10 Plus will both hit store shelves in April for around $400 and $500.
As for U.S. availability for the phones, I wouldn't hold your breath.