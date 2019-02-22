Mobile World Congress 2019 officially kicks off on February 25, and during the annual trade show, we're looking forward to a lot of phone announcements.

With just days to go before the event, reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared high-quality renders for most of Sony's lineup.

This year, Sony's big flagship phone is rumored to ditch the expected "Xperia XZ4" branding in favor of a simpler "Xperia 1" name. According to another leak from 91Mobiles, the Xperia 1 will come equipped with a 6.5-inch display with an oddly tall 21:9 "Cinema-Wide" ratio. Furthermore, the display is said to be an impressive 4K HDR OLED panel. Count us interested.

Other specs include things like Corning Gorilla Glass, IP68 dust/water resistance, and three 12MP cameras on the back, but if anything stands out about the phone, it'll likely be that screen.