In the world of active noise-canceling headphones, Sony has established itself as one of the market leaders. Released in 2018, the Sony WH-1000XM3 may not have the catchiest name, but they are easily some of the best headphones you can buy in this niche. However, while the company may have proven its ANC prowess with the WH-1000XM3, that doesn't mean we aren't interested to see where it goes from here. Premature or not, we're eagerly looking forward to what Sony will offer with its inevitable WH-1000XM4. Here's everything we know about the upcoming headphones so far!

Here are the features we're looking forward to

As far as wireless headphones go, the WH-1000XM3 are pretty full-featured. They have active noise-canceling, an audio passthrough function, Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in, and you get an impressive 30-hour battery life. Looking ahead to the WH-1000XM4, what could Sony possibly do to make the successor stand out? One feature we'd love to see is support for being paired to multiple devices at once. The XM3 can only be connected to one device at a time, meaning that you can't listen to music through your laptop and then take a call on your phone. On the XM4, we'd love to see something like this be made available. It's also possible that Sony could work some magic and furth extend battery life, or go the Bose route and offer more customizable levels of its noise-cancellation. This is all pure speculation on our part, but as we learn more, we'll be sure to update this guide accordingly. What will Sony do with the design?

Sony's last three generations of WH-1000XM headphones have retained a similar design ever since the XM1 debuted in 2016. It's nothing especially noteworthy, but it's a simple, proven design that gets the job done. For the XM4, Sony could go one of two routes. On one hand, the company may keep the same general design around for one more year. As the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." It's also possible we'll see a drastic revamp in the design, similar to what Bose did with its Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700. It would certainly be exciting if Sony was able to bring that big of a refresh to its flagship headphones, too, but we aren't entirely sure what'll happen on this front. Let's talk price and release date

So, when can we expect Sony to announce the WH-1000XM4? The XM3 headphones were first unveiled during IFA 2018 and then made available for purchase a few months later in January 2019. Going back to the WH-1000XM2, those headphones went on sale in June 2017. Right now, we're expecting the XM4 to be released at some point in either mid-to-late 2020 or early 2021. Don't count out the WH-1000XM3

It's easy to get excited thinking about what we'll get with the WH-1000XM4, but if you're in the market for a new pair of headphones right now, you shouldn't dismiss the existing WH-1000XM3. The 1000XM3 may not be the newest headphones these days, having been released in January 2019, but they're still an outstanding package. As you'd expect, noise-cancellation and sound quality is top-notch, with the headphones making your music and podcasts sound outstanding while simultaneously blocking out the outside noise around you. Should you find yourself needing to talk to someone or hear an airport announcement, you can quickly cover the right ear cup to briefly enhance ambient noise. On top of all that, the WH-1000XM3 are also equipped with 30-hour battery life, charge via USB-C, and offer quick access to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.