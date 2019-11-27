We sang praises of the Sony WH-1000XM3 when they launched last year, talking about their superlative noise cancellation, USB-C charging, lightweight design, and excellent sound quality.
A year on, those attributes are still applicable to the WH-1000XM3. In fact, the headphones turned out to be so popular that Sony didn't bother introducing a follow-up XM4 model for 2019. It is continuing to offer the XM3 as its flagship wireless headphones, and they're on sale right now for just $278, a full $70 off their $348 selling price.
Truly awesome
Sony WH-1000XM3
Still the best around.
The Sony WH-1000XM3 continue to the best overall wireless headphones you can buy, offering unmatched noise cancellation with excellent sound quality, a fold-out design for easy portability, USB-C charging, and 30 hours of listening time between charges. You can't go wrong with these.
The WH-1000XM3 continue to be the best wireless headphones money can buy, and at $278 they're a fantastic option if you're looking to pick up a pair of headphones this Black Friday. This is a limited time deal on Amazon, so if you are interested, act now and get your hands on the XM3.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.