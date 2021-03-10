Ever since the announcement that Microsoft was buying ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion, there's been something of a fervor, a cry from people that Sony needs to "respond" in kind by buying a publisher to buff up the slate of games from Sony Worldwide Studios. While we never truly heard the end of it, now the deal has been finalized and Bethesda is part of Xbox, these talks are ramping up again.

Even my coworker and PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke has argued that for PlayStation to effectively compete, Sony needs to acquire a publisher. I understand the knee-jerk reaction — devolving into list wars, Xbox now comprises 23 different studios while Sony Worldwide Studios is composed of just 13 — but simply wishing for Sony to snatch up a publisher is unrealistic and unneeded.

Microsoft purchasing a gaming unit on the scale of ZeniMax Media was unprecedented but also lightning in a bottle. ZeniMax Media was privately owned, meaning there weren't any public shareholders to account for. It also kept out the possibility of being outbid, as we saw with Codemasters recently being acquired by EA, who outbid Take-Two Interactive. The two companies also shared a long history, with several games like The Elder Scrolls and DOOM first coming to console via Xbox.

By contrast, if Sony were to go for a publicly-owned publisher like Square Enix or Capcom, it would be removing franchises that have a long history in the game industry across multiple platforms. Microsoft has also needed to build up its first-party lineup, a problem Sony simply hasn't had over the last several years. Quality and tastes are subjective but even right out the gate for the newest generation, some of the best PS5 games are first-party efforts, with games like Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales garnering critical acclaim.