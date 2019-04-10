Have you ever wished you could change your PlayStation ID? I know I certainly have, and finally, the day has come where we have that option. After testing this feature in beta last October and November, Sony is officially launching the ability to change your PSN online ID.

The feature is expected to roll out later today or tomorrow depending on your region. You will have the option to change your online ID through either your PS4 or via the web. However, it will not be supported directly on older devices such as the PS3 or PS Vita.

All games originally published on or after April 1, 2018, support the online ID name change, along with the vast majority of actively played PS4 games. However, during testing, there was one instance where it did not work with a game made after April 1, 2018. To be on the safe side, you may want to check this list of tested games before making any changes to your PSN online ID.

Some of the risks involved with changing your online ID include your original ID being visible to you or other players in some areas, loss of progress within games, parts of games or applications not functioning properly online or offline, and losing access to content you may have paid for (such as in-game currency or add-ons).

Here's how to change your online ID

PS4

Step 1: From your PS4, go to Settings.

Step 2: Select Account Management > Account Information > Profile > Online ID.

Step 3: Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

Web browser

Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation Network account and select PSN Profile in the menu.

Step 2: Select the Edit button that's next to your Online ID.

Step 3: Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

There is no limit to how many times you can change your PSN ID, however, after the first change, each additional change will cost $9.99 USD/CAD or $4.99 USD/CAD for PlayStation Plus members. After changing your ID, you will have the option to show your old ID next to your new ID to ensure all your friends can find you or notice your name change.

If you change your mind and want to revert back to your old ID, that is always possible free of charge, and no one else can claim your old ID even after it has been changed. You will also have the option to revert back to any of your old IDs you've previously created. One of the only limitations is on children's accounts which do not have the ability to change their online ID.