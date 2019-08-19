Sony has announced a major move: they are in the process of acquiring Insomniac Games. Sony and Insomniac have a long history together, working on games like Ratchet and Clank, Resistance and recently, Marvel's Spider-Man for different PlayStation platforms.

Ted Price of Insomniac Games posted a statement to their fans about the acquisition, saying that "The decision to join forces with Sony extends far beyond familiarity. Our studio vision is to create experiences that have a positive and lasting impact on people's lives. As we look ahead to our future, we know that joining the WWS family gives us the best opportunities to fully achieve that vision on a much larger scale. Further, we believe that Sony shares a similar vision to positively impact players' lives, their employees' lives and the games industry at large."

Shawn Layden, Chairman of Sony Interactive Worldwide Studios, stated that "Insomniac Games is one of the most highly-acclaimed development studios in the industry and their legacy of best-in class storytelling and gameplay is unparalleled." He continued with "We have enjoyed a strong collaborative partnership with the studio for many years, and are thrilled to officially welcome them to the Worldwide Studios family. The addition of Insomniac Games to SIE WWS reiterates our commitment to developing world class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform."

This is massive news for the gaming industry, as Insomniac Games was previously one of the largest remaining independent developers. With Insomniac, Sony Worldwide Studios now consists of 14 game development studios.