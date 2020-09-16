Sony held a PS5 games showcase today, revealing major titles like Final Fantasy 16 and a God of War sequel alongside a slate of launch titles, including Demon's Souls PS5 remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

After the showcase, a post on PlayStation Blog confirmed that some Sony first-party games will be $70. This includes the aforementioned Demon's Souls.

The PS5 is now available for preorder at certain retailers and is set to release on November 12 in some countries, with a global launch on November 19.