What you need to know
- Sony's PS5 games showcase revealed major titles like a sequel to God of War.
- Several PS5 launch games were also confirmed.
- Sony has revealed that PS5 first-party titles from Sony Worldwide Studios will cost $70.
Sony held a PS5 games showcase today, revealing major titles like Final Fantasy 16 and a God of War sequel alongside a slate of launch titles, including Demon's Souls PS5 remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
After the showcase, a post on PlayStation Blog confirmed that some Sony first-party games will be $70. This includes the aforementioned Demon's Souls.
The PS5 is now available for preorder at certain retailers and is set to release on November 12 in some countries, with a global launch on November 19.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
Holiday 2020
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 isn't available for preorder just yet, but a few retailers are letting fans sign up for notifications so they don't miss out. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 is the place to be for next-gen exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's everything we know about Demon's Souls for PS5!
Years of rumors were correct, as FromSoftware's Demon's Souls is being remade by Bluepoint Games. Here's everything we know about Demon's Souls for the PS5 so far.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
PS5 price and release date revealed, available for preorder tomorrow
Sony's PS5 will soon be available for preorder and costs $499 and $399. It is expected to release November 12 in select countries, so get yours as soon as you have the chance.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.