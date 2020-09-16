Demons SoulsSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • Sony's PS5 games showcase revealed major titles like a sequel to God of War.
  • Several PS5 launch games were also confirmed.
  • Sony has revealed that PS5 first-party titles from Sony Worldwide Studios will cost $70.

Sony held a PS5 games showcase today, revealing major titles like Final Fantasy 16 and a God of War sequel alongside a slate of launch titles, including Demon's Souls PS5 remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

After the showcase, a post on PlayStation Blog confirmed that some Sony first-party games will be $70. This includes the aforementioned Demon's Souls.

The PS5 is now available for preorder at certain retailers and is set to release on November 12 in some countries, with a global launch on November 19.

Load up

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.

Holiday 2020

PlayStation 5

Get your hands on it before it sells out

The PS5 isn't available for preorder just yet, but a few retailers are letting fans sign up for notifications so they don't miss out. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 is the place to be for next-gen exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.