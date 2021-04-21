What you need to know
- A logo for something called "PlayStation Plus Video Pass" popped up on Sony's official Polish website.
- The description read that it's a trial service available from April 21, 2021 through April 21, 2022.
- The description also notes that it's available to PS Plus members in Poland, but it's unclear if there is a global rollout of some kind.
VGC discovered a logo for something called the PlayStation Plus Video Pass was published on Sony's official Polish website. Though it has since been removed, the premature reveal indicates that some type of video service could be making its way into the subscription for members.
Before being removed, a description read: "A new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active 22.04.21 – 22.04.22. The subscription benefit is available to PS Plus users in Poland."
It's unclear if it specifies Poland because it was initially found on Sony's Polish website or if this is a benefit that is only coming to those in Poland. It could be a global service, but we won't know more until Sony officially announces something.
This comes over a month after Sony had announced that it was discontinuing movie and TV purchases and rentals. You'll still be able to view content you've already purchased after this change takes effect.
Sony's been bolstering PlayStation Plus a lot lately. With the release of the PS5 it delivered the PlayStation Plus Collection, granting access to over a dozen popular titles. In recent months it's also seen new releases launch into the service like Bugsnax, Destruction AllStars, and Oddworld: Soulstorm.
As nice as it is to see PlayStation Plus receive all of this love and support from Sony, I do wish that it would support PlayStation Now the same.
