Do you love high-quality audio but often find the price puts it out of your reach? If so, then a new trial program Sonos is running in the Netherlands might be of interest to you. The new Sonos Flex subscription plan allows you to rent a selection of its most popular speakers for a low monthly price.

As part of the program, Sonos is offering up a pair of its Sonos One speakers in black or white for €15 ($16.50) per month. Sonos also has a couple of its soundbars on offer with the Sonos Beam going for €25 ($27.50) per month and the Playbar fetching €50 ($55) per month.

Renting your audio equipment might seem a little odd compared to purchasing it outright, but one of the perks of Sonos Flex is that the company will "replace your speakers for the latest models as part of your subscription." Plus, if you've seen the price of the Sonos lineup you'll note that it would take 25-30 months of payments to reach the retail price of these speakers.