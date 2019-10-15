Google took to the stage today to launch several new products, one of which is a follow-up to the most successful product they've ever launched in a single category. Google Wifi has been a runaway success on all counts, and the follow-up, Nest Wifi, is an improvement in many key areas.

But the most impressive component in this new mesh Wi-Fi system is undoubtedly The Point, a mesh "satellite" that carries the Router's Wi-Fi signal to the far reaches of space in your home. This design is nothing new, but what's included in its design surely is enticing. Along the lower half of the unit, you'll find what is essentially a Nest Mini; Google's new and improved small Google Assistant speaker with better bass.

The inclusion of that speaker makes all the difference in the world, especially since it works perfectly with the existing Google Wifi system. Those that already have a Google Wifi and need an extra extension to their network can opt for a Nest Wifi Point, which will set them back $150. That's $100 more than the Nest Mini itself and it offers a significant functionality increase when compared to "just" a speaker.

The inclusion of a speaker on The Point is, of course, a brilliant Trojan Horse on Google's behalf, especially for those that might not already have Google/Nest Home speakers in their dwelling. Even for folks that have Google's speakers littered throughout their home, the inclusion of an additional one on a Wi-Fi mesh point means that an additional speaker will likely be placed somewhere in the house where one currently doesn't reside.

That's good news for Google, as it makes Googling things that much easier no matter what room you're in. It also means faster and simpler controls for busy folks who don't want to muck about in app settings or configuration, furthering the idea that Google Nest's home products are the simplest solutions on the market.

As a busy parent, being able to tell Google to shut off WiFi to the kids' devices at dinner or bedtime is an important feature, and I can see this being regularly used in more than just a few households.