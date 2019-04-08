If you've ever used Snapchat's Android app, you'll know that there's a lot of room for improvement. While Snapchat's pushed out numerous updates over the years to make the experience as good as can be, the app is often laggy with slow performance — even on some flagship phones. Thankfully, with the update that's rolling out as of April 8, things should start to get a lot better.

This latest update is a completely rebuilt version of Snapchat for Android, and while it doesn't look any different visually, it's totally different under the hood. While we've yet to confirm it ourselves, this should make Snapchat on Android just as fast and smooth as its iOS counterpart. Speaking of iOS, the rewrite should also allow for better feature parity between the two app versions — meaning the Android app will get new features as they're released for iOS and not weeks or months later. In fact, in an interview with Android Authority, Snap Vice President of Product Jacob Andreou said:

With this new foundation I wouldn't be surprised if you actually see things starting to come to Android even before iOS sometimes.