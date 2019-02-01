I may not fly as much as some of my colleagues — in fact, I don't even have status with my preferred airline yet — but I still travel quite a bit. I just got back yesterday from a week in Anaheim for the NAMM Show, and before I even have time to fully unpack, I'm heading down to Florida for Mobile Nations' company gathering tomorrow. Add to that my upcoming flight to Barcelona for MWC, and … well, yeah, you get the point.

Phones make traveling easier, especially when something goes wrong.

Something I've noticed lately is how much easier flying has gotten over the years as smartphones continue to get more powerful and convenient. I don't need to print out my boarding pass, and I can check into my flight long before I ever arrive at the airport. Speaking of, let's not forget actually getting to and from the airport. With garage parking being so expensive (IND charges $20 a day, other airports charge even more), it usually makes more sense to just call a Lyft or Uber.

More specifically, though, phones make flying much easier when things go wrong. At the start of my trip last week, we were supposed to connect through Denver, but after an hour or so of sitting idly on the plane, the pilot announced that the Denver International Airport was delaying/canceling all flights.