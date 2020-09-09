Making lamps and appliances in your home smarter is more affordable than you might think. Right now, Amazon has a one-day sale running on BN-Link's smart plugs that offers both indoor and outdoor versions with all-time low prices and as much as 29% off. Prices start as low as $12.79 which makes it super affordable to smarten up your home.

Plug in BN-Link Smart Plugs Control lamps and appliances in or outside of your home using an app on your phone or even with your voice and these BN-Link plugs. Today, the 3-outlet outdoor model and the 2-pack of indoor plugs are down to new low prices. From $13 See at Amazon

Once these smart plugs are plugged into an outlet in or around your home, you can begin turning electronics on and off from anywhere using an app on your phone. All you have to do is plug that device into the smart plug and download the free Smart Life app to get started. With the app, you can control whether the plug is on or off even when you're not at home. Plus, it can be voice-controlled when you connect it with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device, like the Echo Dot smart speaker.

Whether you're just being lazy and don't want to get out of bed or if you're not home at all, these plugs might just become your favorite smart home purchase. They even allow you to schedule when you want your appliances to turn on or off with both timer and countdown options to switch between.

The discounted indoor 2-pack drops the price of each plug to just over $6. If you need some smart power outside, the 3-outlet outdoor model is down to $15 and features IP44 weatherproofing to make it safe to use with outdoor lights and more.

