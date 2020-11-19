Smart home brand Wyze may soon launch its first smartwatch

What you need to know
- Wyze could soon unveil its first smartwatch.
- The upcoming smartwatch has been spotted on the FCC website.
- It will have a 44mm case size and a rectangular design similar to the Apple Watch.
Wyze, which is known for its affordable smart home products, unveiled its first wearable earlier this year. The Wyze Band offers all the basic features you would expect from a fitness tracker, but also works as an Alexa smart home controller. Wyze now appears to be gearing up to launch a smartwatch, according to a listing on the FCC website, first spotted by Twitter user @iJRPN.
The photos of the smartwatch included in the FCC listing reveal a rectangular design, similar to the Apple Watch. It is listed as the "Wyze Watch 44," which suggests it has a 44mm case size. As expected from a modern smartwatch, the Wyze Watch will include a heart-rate sensor as well.
There's no word on when the smartwatch will be announced, but it is likely that it could be launched before the end of the year. Wyze last expanded its product lineup in September, when it announced new headphones, a Nest Thermostat rival, and a low-cost video doorbell.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a great-looking smartwatch that offers everything you would expect from a modern smartwatch. It has great battery life, an excellent AMOLED display, and a capacitive bezel for easy navigation.
