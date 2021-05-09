One of the easiest ways to watch live television without committing to a cable package is Sling TV. The online streaming service includes more than 50 live channels, which vary depending on which package you choose, which spans live sports, breaking news, and all things entertainment. And whether you subscribe to the Sling Orange or Sling Blue plan, one of the easiest ways to access your favorite content is via an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Here's everything you need to know about accessing Sling TV on Fire Stick.

How to get Sling TV on Fire Stick

Navigate to the Home screen of your Amazon Fire Stick. Select the Search icon on the left side of the menu. Type Sling TV and click the first option that appears. Choose the Sling TV app and select Get. Wait for the Sling TV app to Install.

Once the Sling TV app has been downloaded, you should be able to open it and start streaming. The Sling TV app will also appear on your home page moving forward.

Why should you add Sling TV on Fire Stick?

In addition to being known as the original app-based cable replacement service, Sling TV is a fraction of the cost of competitors like YouTube TV and Fubo TV. Sling TV also offers subscribers the chance to pick from a handful of plans, depending on what type of live content you're interested in streaming, which will only enhance the streaming capabilities of your Fire TV Stick.

Specifically, the Sling Orange plan costs $35 and features 32 live channels, including ESPN, CNN, BBC America, and AMC. The Sling Blue also costs $35 per month but includes 47 live channels, including BET, Bravo, and Cartoon Network. Because each plan features a different selection of channels, you can also opt to subscribe to both for a joint fee of $50 per month.

If you don't already subscribe, you can sign up for a Sling TV free trial to see which plan works best for you.