As one of the most popular live TV streaming services, Sling brings the best of cable to your screens while keeping the price more affordable than competitors like YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. When it comes to cutting the cord and replacing your cable bill with something a bit less pricey, Sling TV should be the first service you try.
With your Sling subscription, you'll never have to miss another episode of your favorite shows. Not at home? Not a problem. Sling is available as an app on Android and iOS phones and tablets, Xbox game consoles, and streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick, Roku streaming sticks, and Apple TV. Thanks to services like Sling, cable is less restricting that ever before — there's not even a contract to worry about when signing up.
How much is Sling TV per month?
Sling TV has two plans starting at just $35 per month! There's never any contract or additional fees to worry about like you might see with a cable bill. If you'd like to add even more channels to your Sling TV subscription, you can select various add-on packages that raise the cost of your monthly bill and the number of channels you have available to watch.
What channels does Sling TV have?
Though it doesn't offer quite as many channels as its competitors, Sling keeps its price low by focusing on only the best and most popular channels for kids and adults. From ESPN and Disney Channel to NFL Network and HGTV, there's no shortage of shows to watch when you're a Sling subscriber. Sling has two base plans to choose from that vary a bit in which channels they offer, as well as a third plan which includes all the channels from both base plans. There are also add-on packages that let you watch even more channels which aren't included in the base plans for an additional monthly fee.
There's a helpful page dedicated to all the channels available at Sling, though you'll want to remember that many of these channels are only available in add-on packages and not in the base plans. You can click the channel you're interested in for more information.
Can you get local channels with Sling?
Sling does offer local channels like Fox and NBC, however these are only available in select areas of the United States. By using Sling with an AirTV device, you can unlock even more local channels like ABC and CBS on your channel guide with a free Locast account. Usually, Sling TV even has a deal which lets you score a free AirTV Mini device when you prepay for two months of service.
Free with membership
Sling with free AirTV Mini
Pre-pay for two months of Sling today and you'll receive a free AirTV Mini with the purchase! This streaming device lets you watch Sling on pretty much any TV when you plug it in via HDMI, and it can even combine local channels into the channel guide so you can check in on what's happening in your area.
What are the Sling TV packages?
The two main packages at Sling are called Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both cost $35 per month and vary in which channels they provide. With Sling Orange, you can unlock channels like ESPN and Disney Channel, while with Sling Blue, you'll gain access to channels like NFL Network and Fox (where available). Whichever you choose unlocks over 30 live TV channels you can watch whenever you'd like! A third plan, Sling Orange + Blue, combines all the channels from both packages into one for just $50 per month.
When you're signing up for Sling, you'll have the option of adding movie channel packages and other channels to your monthly subscription for an additional fee. Channels like Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Disney Junior, and more are available to add to your subscription at your leisure.
Is Sling TV really free right now?
Sling has two ways to watch for free right now! The Sling Free section is the first, allowing you to watch a selection of on-demand shows, movies, and even a few live TV channels for free — you don't even need to enter your billing information! This is an excellent way to see how Sling works without signing up for a membership.
Another option is this free 3-day trial at Sling. This trial is a much better option than Sling Free as it unlocks complete access to Sling for three entire days. You'll be able to watch any channel on the base plan you select as well as any add-on channels for free until the trial comes to an end. However, this trial does require you to enter your billing information and will charge you for a membership after three days have passed unless you cancel your subscription.
What channels are on Sling Free?
There are over 30 channels you can watch on Sling Free without even entering your billing information! Of course, though most of these channels aren't well-known, they still air some excellent shows and movies. You can find free-to-stream channels like AMC Presents, Buzzr, Shout TV, The Film Detective, Bon Appétit, Law & Crime Rewind, Ryan & Friends, Live x Live, and more.
What platforms have a Sling TV app?
Thanks to modern technology, you can watch Sling on more than just your TV at home. It's available as on app on iOS and Android mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, as well as Xbox game consoles and streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick, Roku streaming sticks, and the Apple TV.
Select smart TVs by Samsung and LG have access to the app, too, or you could use Chromecast, an AirTV Mini, or an Oculus Quest VR headset. Watching with your computer is also an option. New ways to stream Sling are always appearing throughout the year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.