As one of the most popular live TV streaming services, Sling brings the best of cable to your screens while keeping the price more affordable than competitors like YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. When it comes to cutting the cord and replacing your cable bill with something a bit less pricey, Sling TV should be the first service you try.

With your Sling subscription, you'll never have to miss another episode of your favorite shows. Not at home? Not a problem. Sling is available as an app on Android and iOS phones and tablets, Xbox game consoles, and streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick, Roku streaming sticks, and Apple TV. Thanks to services like Sling, cable is less restricting that ever before — there's not even a contract to worry about when signing up.

How much is Sling TV per month?

Sling TV has two plans starting at just $35 per month! There's never any contract or additional fees to worry about like you might see with a cable bill. If you'd like to add even more channels to your Sling TV subscription, you can select various add-on packages that raise the cost of your monthly bill and the number of channels you have available to watch.

What channels does Sling TV have?

Though it doesn't offer quite as many channels as its competitors, Sling keeps its price low by focusing on only the best and most popular channels for kids and adults. From ESPN and Disney Channel to NFL Network and HGTV, there's no shortage of shows to watch when you're a Sling subscriber. Sling has two base plans to choose from that vary a bit in which channels they offer, as well as a third plan which includes all the channels from both base plans. There are also add-on packages that let you watch even more channels which aren't included in the base plans for an additional monthly fee.

There's a helpful page dedicated to all the channels available at Sling, though you'll want to remember that many of these channels are only available in add-on packages and not in the base plans. You can click the channel you're interested in for more information.

Can you get local channels with Sling?

Sling does offer local channels like Fox and NBC, however these are only available in select areas of the United States. By using Sling with an AirTV device, you can unlock even more local channels like ABC and CBS on your channel guide with a free Locast account. Usually, Sling TV even has a deal which lets you score a free AirTV Mini device when you prepay for two months of service.