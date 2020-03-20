That's essentially a 50% discount, and gives you some new hardware to watch the two months of streaming service on. Sling offers a Blue and Orange package to decide between based on your needs. Both are the same price, but the Blue is aimed at news and kids, while the Orange caters more towards families and entertainment.

When it comes to streaming hardware and services, there is certainly no shortage of options available out there. Many of them are quite similar in nature, but each of them offers something unique to help it stand out in the crowd. Right now, Sling TV is offering new customers who prepay for their first two months of service a free Amazon Fire TV Stick . This means that you pay $60 for the subscription, and get the hardware free (which has a $40 value of its own).

With the Orange package you can stream just one device at a time, you get over 30 channels, including ESPN, Disney, A&E, CNN, HGTV, and more, and it offers 10 hours of DVR service for free. The Blue package offers the same DVR option, but gives you three simultaneous device streams, and over 45 channel options including USA, CNN, Bravo, NFL Network, and more. Check out the full channel lineup now.

In addition to being able to stream Sling on the Fire TV Stick that's included in this promotion, you can also access the service on your Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, iPhone, Android, Windows PC, and even Facebook Portal. You can add extra channel packages to your plan at any time if you don't have exactly the content you want, and there's no long-term commitment required here. Simply prepay for the two months and get the hardware for free.

If you don't happen to need a Fire TV Stick, Sling has a few other deals available as well. There's one that includes an AirTV Mini and HD Antenna for $99 or one that offers two AirTV Minis and an HD Antenna for $149 when you prepay for three months of Sling service. Of course, you could always just opt to sign up for the service on a monthly basis if you already have all the streaming hardware that you need. Pricing starts at $20 for the first month, and then renews automatically at $30 each month after for the Blue or Orange package. You can combine the two packages for just $35 for the first month and $45 a month after that.

