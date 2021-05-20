What you need to know
- Slack has introduced a dedicated field for users to list their preferred pronouns.
- The feature is hidden by default, but admins can enable it.
- Slack is the latest platform to add a custom field for pronouns.
Slack has introduced a small but beneficial feature to its platform. The company announced Wednesday on Twitter that the platform now has a dedicated field for users to list their preferred pronouns.
The new setting will allow users to fill in their pronoun preferences, which will be featured prominently on their profile. The company says that the option is available for all plans and is hidden by default, but admins can easily make the new field visible.
Slack included instructions on how admins can enable the new field. The Verge notes that companies can continue to use custom fields that admins may have created for pronouns, but they won't be featured as prominently as the new dedicated field.
The move marks a shift towards a more inclusive workplace, especially while many companies continue working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instagram recently included a pronouns field on its application which sits next to your name. If you haven't set that up yet, we can walk you through how to add personal pronouns to your Instagram profile. Twitter also told Android Central recently that it wasn't opposed to the idea, which would be helpful given the character limit on a user's profile.
Slack may stumble from time to time on its implementation of new features, but this one is simple enough that even Slack can't get it wrong. It is definitely a change that many will welcome, as it can help users avoid misgendering coworkers and causing any workplace tension. It could also help users avoid constantly explaining their preferred pronouns, although Slack may consider taking it a step further and showing pronouns in chat threads.
The new profile pronouns can be added and viewed through desktop and mobile devices such as the best Android phones.
IFA 2021 is canceled due to the pandemic, because of course it is
Organizers of the IFA trade show have announced that the show will no longer happen in September due to ongoing health concerns.
Will Google's smartwatch resurgence spell the end of Fitbit trackers?
Everyone's rightfully excited about the new announcements about Wear OS and future Samsung and Fitbit smartwatches, but what about Fitbit's basic trackers? Does anybody else care besides me?
Android 12's new location settings make me want it right now
Not every app needs to know exactly where you are when knowing "about" where you are can serve the same purpose. Google is finally giving us the tools to make the right choice.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!