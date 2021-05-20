Slack has introduced a small but beneficial feature to its platform. The company announced Wednesday on Twitter that the platform now has a dedicated field for users to list their preferred pronouns.

The new setting will allow users to fill in their pronoun preferences, which will be featured prominently on their profile. The company says that the option is available for all plans and is hidden by default, but admins can easily make the new field visible.

Slack included instructions on how admins can enable the new field. The Verge notes that companies can continue to use custom fields that admins may have created for pronouns, but they won't be featured as prominently as the new dedicated field.

The move marks a shift towards a more inclusive workplace, especially while many companies continue working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instagram recently included a pronouns field on its application which sits next to your name. If you haven't set that up yet, we can walk you through how to add personal pronouns to your Instagram profile. Twitter also told Android Central recently that it wasn't opposed to the idea, which would be helpful given the character limit on a user's profile.

Slack may stumble from time to time on its implementation of new features, but this one is simple enough that even Slack can't get it wrong. It is definitely a change that many will welcome, as it can help users avoid misgendering coworkers and causing any workplace tension. It could also help users avoid constantly explaining their preferred pronouns, although Slack may consider taking it a step further and showing pronouns in chat threads.

The new profile pronouns can be added and viewed through desktop and mobile devices such as the best Android phones.