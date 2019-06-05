Users can now share their phone screens with anyone through Skype on iOS and Android. The Screen Sharing feature works in a similar way to Skype's desktop app. To share your screen, you tap the "..." button to bring up Skype's new menu and select the option to share your screen. When you share your screen, the person on the other end of the call can see everything on your phone's screen, so be careful to mute notifications if you want extra privacy.

In the post announcing the ability to share your screen from mobile devices, the Skype team also highlights the new minimal menu. This new menu makes it easy to jump in and out of sharing features with single and double taps. In the same menu that allows you to share your screen, you can also turn on subtitles or record a call.

To share your phone's screen through Skype, you need to be running the latest version of Skype on either your iOS or Android device and need to be running iOS 12 or higher if you're using Skype on iOS.

