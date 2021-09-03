Don't get me wrong, I firmly believe that if any internationally famous artist had to have a music pack in Beat Saber, it would be Skrillex, hands down. The problem is that none of the songs in the pack feel like they were meant to be played at every difficulty level the game has to offer. So depending on your skill level, songs may or may not feel like they fit their beatmaps.

The Beat Saber Skrillex Music Pack plays exactly as you'd expect it to play; Beat Saber's variety comes from new song playlists, not new mechanics. If you love Beat Saber, you'll probably enjoy this just as much. But no matter how you virtually slice it, it's hard to say that this is the definitive DLC pack for everyone.

Beat Saber and Skrillex is such a peanut-butter-and-chocolate combination that when the official Beat Saber Twitter account started teasing the Skrillex Music Pack, I was shocked that it didn't already exist. As it turns out, Skrillex music makes perfect sense in Beat Saber.

Bottom line: The Skrillex Music Pack is nothing short of an ideal inclusion for Beat Saber, but some of the electronic artist's high-BPM music isn't a good fit for the game's lower difficulties.

Skrillex Music Pack: What you'll like

Beat Saber is the ideal place for the prolific artist's pulsating rhythms and rollercoaster-worthy drops. Any Skrillex fan, let alone anyone who's only been exposed to his music through internet culture and memes (like me), is sure to find a new, exciting way to experience this music. The game's biggest strength is also its biggest weakness; different songs are best for different difficulties.

Bangarang (feat. Sirah) - Skrillex

Butterflies - Skrillex, Starrah, & Four Tet

Don't Go - Skrillex, Justin Bieber, & Don Toliver

First of the Year (Equinox) - Skrillex

Ragga Bomb (feat. Ragga Twins) - Skrillex

Rock 'n' Roll (Will Take You to the Mountain) - Skrillex

Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites - Skrillex

The Devil's Den - Skrillex & Wolfgang Gartner

Slower, pulsating songs like Ragga Bomb and Don't Go match much better with the more accomodating pace that comes with normal difficulties, whereas faster songs like Bangarang feel perfect in the frantic pace of the game's higher difficulties.

Those faster-paced songs feel so good, in fact, that I'd argue they're contenders for the biggest challenge — and best workout — that I've had with the game, and I mean that in a good way. Each song provides a varied playstyle, so even though certain songs work specifically well at certain difficulties, they'll all feature different things. Some might have you hitting a number of notes in quick succession, while others might have you bobbing and weaving while reaching to hit a stray note.

Skrillex Music Pack: What you won't like

The included Skrillex songs feel pretty different to a lot of the songs included in the base game. Although they're largely very similar in genre and sound, the Beat Saber songs were composed from the ground-up to correspond to beatmaps at a variety of difficulty levels. But regardless of how fitting these new songs should be for Beat Saber, the execution wasn't the best.

Because Skrillex's music often features such a high BPM, playing a lot of these songs on the normal difficulty just doesn't feel right, leaving less-skilled Beat Saber players in the dust. That's not to say it's bad, but it sometimes feels like the designers chose arbitrary moments to encourage players to move to the beat. Faster-paced songs like Bangarang especially stick out as songs that just don't feel right at some of the more accessible difficulties.

That's the pack's Achilles' heel; a majority of the songs just aren't fit for more leisurely difficulties - that means that if you're a more casual player, or just a lapsed player, you won't be able to get the most from this music pack. That's not inherently a problem, but when a song has so many beats per minute, playing on a difficulty that throws fewer notes at you undermines Skrillex's songs.