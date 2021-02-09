Self-care is as important now as it ever has been. Whether you kicked off the new year with a new fitness regime and are feeling the after-effects this February, or the world has just been weighing heavy on you recently, a handheld massager is a good way to ease some aches and pains without paying for spa treatments.

You don't have to spend a fortune to get one, either, with this Amazon deal taking 20% off the SKG F5 massage gun. It regularly goes for $136 there, but you can get it for just $108.80 right now. All you have to do is enter the coupon code SKGF520OFF during checkout for the saving.

Best price yet SKG F5 Portable Massage Gun Whether you've continued your new year fitness regime into February or are still spending most of your time working from home, this massage gun with heat function is the perfect recovery tool for muscle tension, stiff joints, and muscle spasms. $108.80 $136.00 $27 off See at Amazon With coupon: SKGF520OFF

Handheld massagers have revolutionized how we deal with pain. We no longer have to spend money for others to massage small aches and pains; we can do it ourselves.

SKG's F5 massager features a stylish, streamlined design with a non-slip handle that makes it easy to use. It's also lightweight at just 0.66 pounds so your arm won't ache after using it (since that would kind of defeat the point). You get three different massage heads included to use if you desire a soft or firm massage, or even one that replicates a hand massage. The F5 also has adjustable speeds of up to 3200 pulses per minute so you can get just the right level of massage.

Despite its power, the SKG F5 runs pretty quiet, lower than 45dB, so you can use it in the office or gym without causing a disturbance, or more likely use it at home without annoying your family members.

Quite possibly the best part about this particular massager is its built-in heating function. The bottom of the massage gun offers three levels of heat for reducing muscle tension and helping to remove lactic acid in order to get to your next workout quicker.