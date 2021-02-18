Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy Note 20Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

As difficult as it is to believe, it's now been a little over six months since the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra hit the scene. That means six months of people using the phones as their daily drivers, learning all the ins and outs, and getting to really know the devices as much as possible.

That's not a lot of time in the grand scheme of things, but when it comes to owning a smartphone, it's quite a milestone. After six months with a single device, you have a much better understanding of everything it can (and can't) do compared to that initial honeymoon phase.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what a few of our AC forum members have to say about the Note 20 series here in early 2021.

o4liberty
o4liberty

Going on 6 months with my note 20 and it's going strong no issues at all. My first device I intend to keep for the long run it works so well. Now if the new Blackberry which is set to release before the spring is worth buying i will replace my iphone 12 mini with it. How is everyone else liking their note 20?

Reply
L0n3N1nja
L0n3N1nja

I've got mixed feelings. I think it's a great device, arguably the best on the market, but I keep using my Note 8 daily. FPS on the Note 20 Ultra is the worst I've ever used on any device. Even early FPS scanners like the one on the Note 4 work better. For me this is a very annoying inconvenience. I also rely heavily on the headphone jack, it's how I listen to music at home and in my car....

Reply
sweetypie31
sweetypie31

I love mine. The only issue I am having is getting the phone to connect to my work wifi,but I know it's my job network and not the phone because at home I connect with no problem. My goal is to hold on to the phone for a little while since I had so many issues with the mail losing my note 10 trade in and att trying to charge me , but that may change. I definitely want to keep it long enough to...

Reply
BerryBubbles
BerryBubbles

I'm enjoying the Note20U with the exception of a finicky FPS, but I'm used to its idiosyncrasies by now. I also have the same FPS issues on my Tab s6. The camera takes impressive pictures and I'm looking forward to camping season &amp; capturing some great shots. I usually don't have a good signal or any wifi when I'm camping, so it's nice to have a SD card for all the pictures &amp; my music. ...

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you! Six months later, how are you liking the Galaxy Note 20?

Join the conversation in the forums!