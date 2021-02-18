As difficult as it is to believe, it's now been a little over six months since the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra hit the scene. That means six months of people using the phones as their daily drivers, learning all the ins and outs, and getting to really know the devices as much as possible.
That's not a lot of time in the grand scheme of things, but when it comes to owning a smartphone, it's quite a milestone. After six months with a single device, you have a much better understanding of everything it can (and can't) do compared to that initial honeymoon phase.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what a few of our AC forum members have to say about the Note 20 series here in early 2021.
Now, we want to hear from you! Six months later, how are you liking the Galaxy Note 20?
Join the conversation in the forums!
You should DEFINITELY be using one of these password managers
Keeping your passwords and other information secure on your phone and computers is rule one for security, and these apps help you keep it all safe.
If you haven't convinced your family to switch chat apps, try this!
Are your family and friends less than enthusiastic about joining you on Signal or Telegram? Here is some advice that has worked for us at Android Central to convince our loved ones to move away from WhatsApp and the like.
Review: The Fossil Gen 5 LTE is a fine Wear OS watch that feels outdated
The Fossil Gen 5 LTE is a fine Wear OS smartwatch that marries the company's best hardware generation with the benefits of cellular connectivity but is that enough to stand out against the latest smartwatches?
Keep your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra shatter-free with these screen protectors
With the Note 20 Ultra, you're getting one of the best displays currently available on a smartphone. Want to make sure it stays that way? Get a screen protector!