What you need to know
- Spotify will now list virtual concerts the same way it does for in-person events.
- The company notes that this is a necessity born out of the ongoing pandemic and the cancelation of most events through 2021.
- Artists will be able to have their events listed no matter the platform due to a Spotify partnership with Songkick and Ticketmaster.
Spotify wants to make it easier for you to attend concerts in the 2020 way — virtually, probably with wireless earbuds on in your room or other socially distanced setting. The company is now adding virtual concerts to an artist's "On Tour" listing in their profile, making it easier to learn where an artist is holding a virtual event. From today, you'll be able to see upcoming online events for your favourite artist or band whether they're hosting them on Twitch, Instagram Live, YouTube Live, a self-hosted website, etcetera.
Writing to artists, Spotify explained:
With many tours postponed until 2021, the necessity for these virtual events is set to continue, and we want to make it easy for Spotify listeners to learn about virtual events for the artists they love, and for artists they're discovering for the very first time. In light of this, we've leveraged our partnership with Songkick—the live stream concert discovery app—and Ticketmaster to make it happen.
There probably won't be many artists holding live concerts anyway, and as more countries roll out limitations on indoors events, this is a pretty safe compromise for artists and patrons alike.
Spotify
Despite stiff competition, Spotify remains the number one streaming service not just for its extensive catalog and music discovery, but for the addition of relevant features like this.
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
Microsoft is offering over 150 games through cloud streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While all can be played with controllers, only a handful right now support touch controls.
Did you buy the Galaxy Watch 3?
The Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy in 2020. But did you actually get one?
One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?
Samsung's next update for One UI is rolling out. Find out which phones are getting it and when!
Bring home the title with the best Fantasy Football apps for this season
Are you ready for the NFL season? Better question. Are you ready for the Fantasy Football season? These apps make sure you can dominate not only the draft, but the rest of the season on your way to bringing home the belt.