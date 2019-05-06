Should you buy the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 in the U.S.?

Best answer: Absolutely! The Mi Mix 3 has a unique slider mechanism where the entire screen slides down on magnetic rails. The hardware is also some of the best you'll find on a $500 phone today, and the all-screen front with ultra-thin bezels makes for an immersive experience when viewing content.

Mechanical sliders are back

Xiaomi phones are primarily known for the value they offer, and the Mi Mix 3 is no different. The phone costs just $500, and you get the Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get a 3200mAh battery that delivers a full day's worth of usage, and the phone has 10W wireless charging and 18W wired charging.

The Mi Mix 3's sliding mechanism is just plain cool — and it's durable after months of usage.

There's a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, and as there are no cutouts, you get an all-screen front. The marquee feature, however, is the sliding screen, which is mounted on magnetic rails. The entire screen slides down to reveal the front cameras, and the effect is pretty cool. Not only that, it's durable after several months of usage — I used the sliding mechanism hundreds of times over the last four months, and it is still just as stable as it was on day one.

The sliding mechanism makes the Mi Mix 3 stand out in a sea of phones that sport a cutout, and the hardware on offer makes it one of the fastest $500 phones around. The phone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, and I'm yet to see a slowdown or stutter after four months of usage. The Mi Mix 3 is a particularly great device for playing games because of that bezel-less screen.

Gorgeous ceramic design with wireless charging