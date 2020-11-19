Best answer: Yes. While there are more premium headsets out there with additional features, the PULSE 3D wireless headset from Sony was specifically designed to take full advantage of the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech. Given its affordable price, compared to other wireless headsets, it's well worth it to pick it up for PS5.

PS5 PULSE 3D headset Superior audio

Sony made a big deal that the PS5 supports Tempest 3D AudioTech, and it was correct to do so. 3D audio on PS5 adds greater spacial awareness by emulating sound waves coming from all directions in a 3D space. This is different from surround sound, which is usually created with multiple speakers. Because sound waves can overlap with surround sound, 3D audio generally provides clearer sound.

Tempest 3D AudioTech is a big deal.

As Sony puts it, "With 3D audio on PS5, the sounds you hear while playing will offer a greater sense of presence and locality. You'll be able to hear raindrops hitting different surfaces all around you, and you can hear and precisely locate where an enemy is lurking behind you."

As good as this sounds, it's also important to note that not all games take advantage of 3D audio to its fullest. Still, games like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Astro's Playroom, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Destruction AllStars, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil Village, and many more do.

PS5 PULSE 3D headset The price is right

Regardless of whether or not the PULSE 3D headset can stack up to the competition from third parties, you can't beat its price. Wireless headsets are almost always more expensive than wired headsets, comparatively, and any worth their salt are generally well over $100. That Sony is offering this was for $100 flat and it fully supports the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech, which is a great deal. Look at some of the best wireless headsets for PS4 right now and you can see they sell for upwards of $150-$300. And some of the best PS5 headsets that are cheaper are usually wired.

The PULSE 3D wireless headset doesn't have any fancy cooling gel earcups or an adjustable headband, but it does provide up to 12 hours of audio on a single charge and sports dual hidden microphones.

PS5 PULSE 3D headset You know it's compatible

For whatever reason, the PS4 did not support Bluetooth audio devices, and the same can unfortunately be said for the PS5. If you have an existing Bluetooth headset, you won't be able to connect it to PS5 unless you have a dongle or some other adapter to do so. It's an inconvenience that doesn't need to exist, but it does.