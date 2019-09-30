What you need to know
- Shawn Layden was the Chairman for Sony Worldwide Studios
- As Chairman, he helped manage and focus on the content and games that Worldwide Studios produced
- Today, the official PlayStation Twitter account announced that Shawn Layden was leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment.
The official PlayStation Twitter account has announced that Shawn Layden is leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment and will no longer be Chairman of Sony Worldwide Studios. No successor has been named at this time.
It is with great emotion that we announce that Worldwide Studios Chairman Shawn Layden will be departing SIE. His visionary leadership will be greatly missed. We wish him success in future endeavors and are deeply grateful for his years of service. Thanks for everything, Shawn!— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 30, 2019
Shawn Layden had a long history at PlayStation, succeeding Jack Tretton as President and CEO of SCEA in 2014. In 2018, Layden began focusing solely on PlayStation's different Worldwide Studios, such as Naughty Dog, Sony Santa Monica and now more recently, Insomniac Games.
This story is developing and we will update it as we learn more
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.