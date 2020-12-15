Need a new desk? Well, lucky for you the Need Store has a desk on sale. The Need 63-inch computer gaming and writing desk has dropped to $91.20 on Amazon. This deal matches the same price drop around this time last year, which is the only other time this desk has ever dropped so low. It normally sells for around $170 and has been at that price for most of the year. Even when it has dipped, it hasn't gone for less than $150.

Get to work Need 63-inch computer gaming and writing desk Has a huge desktop with ample space for your computer. Made with wood. Surface is water resistant and anti-scratch. Has a metal frame for support and is easily assembled. Legs are adjustable. $91.20 $170.00 $79 off See at Amazon

This is a great computer desk, and it's one of our top picks for the best computer desks for students. If you're a college student or anyone really who needs a dedicated space for a computer, printer, monitors, and other gear, then you'll get plenty of space for just that with a desk like this.

It's quite a large desk. I prefer a large desk, personally, and i think you will, too. The extra space gives you plenty of room to add stuff in the future or just spread out with paperwork and devices. The overall size of the desktop is 63 x 23.7 x 29.5 inches, which again is the sort of expanded size you want from a computer desk.

The material that makes up the desktop is particle wood that is both water resistant and resistant to scratches, so you won't harm the desktop by moving your laptop across it. The finish also makes it easy to clean, so you can wipe off any accidental spills. The rest of the desk is supported by a 1.2mm thick metal frame.

You'll get the desk in an easily assembled package that includes installing the legs onto the desktop with a hex key. The legs can then be adjusted around one to two centimeters, which is helpful if you have to place the desk on an uneven surface.